AP Top Entertainment News at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Streaming music may make cases like Katy Perry’s more common
Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US
Official: Video shows YouTube ‘King of Random’ fatal crash
Series aims to tell wildlife stories from different view
Oscar-winning documentary maker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94
Kevin Spacey reads poem about forsaken boxer at Rome museum
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman urges burglary suspect to surrender
AP PHOTOS: Horseback show keeps Morocco tradition alive
Ariana Grande returns to acting roots in “Kidding”
Eighth and final ‘Homeland’ season to debut February 2020
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.