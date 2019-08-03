Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:00 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 3, 2019, 12:00 AM

Streaming music may make cases like Katy Perry’s more common

Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US

Official: Video shows YouTube ‘King of Random’ fatal crash

Series aims to tell wildlife stories from different view

Oscar-winning documentary maker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94

Kevin Spacey reads poem about forsaken boxer at Rome museum

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman urges burglary suspect to surrender

AP PHOTOS: Horseback show keeps Morocco tradition alive

Ariana Grande returns to acting roots in “Kidding”

Eighth and final ‘Homeland’ season to debut February 2020

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up