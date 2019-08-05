Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:20 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

ABC says ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ sailing past star’s tweet

The ‘bizarre trip’ that was almost Woodstock 50

Victoria’s Secret hires first transgender model

Tamron Hall talks Prince at TV critics meeting

ABC executive withholding judgment on the ‘The Rookie’

ABC to tackle ‘Little Mermaid’ with live production

Tiffany Haddish gets kids to say darndest things on new show

Longtime ‘Simpsons’ composer sues, claims age discrimination

Neil deGrasse Tyson apologizes for weekend tweet about death

Mariah Carey records new song as theme for ABC’s ‘mixed-ish’

