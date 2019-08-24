Disney teases ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ more at convention
Latest: Spider-Man Tom Holland tells fans: ‘I love you 3000’
Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform
Beyonce, Sinatra among those on Obama summer song playlist
Disney Legends honor prompts Robert Downey Jr. pot story
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
‘GMA’ host Spencer apologizes for Prince George ballet joke
‘Power’ heads toward its finale, but its influence grows
Review: Taylor Swift taps into her joyful side with ‘Lover’
Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.