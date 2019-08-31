AP Top Entertainment News at 3:15 p.m. EDT

Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV’s Rhoda Valerie Harper,…

Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV’s Rhoda

Valerie Harper, TV’s sassy, lovable Rhoda, dies at 80

Meet Todrick Hall, a Taylor Swift pal who preaches inclusion

Dior stokes outrage with new ad for its Sauvage fragrance

The Force is now with Disney World, but the weather isn’t

Franco Columbu, bodybuilder and Schwarzenegger friend, dies

Alex Gibney’s ‘Citizen K’ looks at power in Russia

Joaquin Phoenix discusses preparing for role in ‘Joker’

In new Hulu series, RZA dives deep into the Wu-Tang ‘Saga’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.