AP Top Entertainment News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Clinton impeachment is FX’s next ‘American Crime Story’

World mourns the death of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison

Appeal in John Steinbeck lawsuit heard in court

Changing the channel on the bad rerun of shooting coverage

Barack Obama, Beyonce, others react to Toni Morrison’s death

Notable quotes by Toni Morrison, who died Monday at age 88

Federal charges ramp up pressure on R. Kelly to make deal

Judge to allow use of handwriting expert for Franklin’s will

Popular ‘Bachelorette’ finale boosts ABC in ratings

Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4

