AP Top Entertainment News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Clinton impeachment is FX’s next ‘American Crime Story’ World mourns the death of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison Appeal in John…

Clinton impeachment is FX’s next ‘American Crime Story’ World mourns the death of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison Appeal in John Steinbeck lawsuit heard in court Changing the channel on the bad rerun of shooting coverage Barack Obama, Beyonce, others react to Toni Morrison’s death Notable quotes by Toni Morrison, who died Monday at age 88 Federal charges ramp up pressure on R. Kelly to make deal Judge to allow use of handwriting expert for Franklin’s will Popular ‘Bachelorette’ finale boosts ABC in ratings Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.