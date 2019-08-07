AP Top Entertainment News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

Fox: Jussie Smollet gone from ‘Empire,’ character lives on Defense: Kutcher testimony supports doubt in murder trial New Michael Moore-backed…

Fox: Jussie Smollet gone from ‘Empire,’ character lives on Defense: Kutcher testimony supports doubt in murder trial New Michael Moore-backed doc tackles alternative energy Fox chief says Emmy Awards won’t have a host this year Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA Taylor Swift to perform at MTV Video Music Awards Fox’s Carlson calls white supremacy ‘a hoax.’ Laverne Cox sees best and worst of times for trans people HBO drama looks at killings of teens that ignited Gaza war Oprah Winfrey praises her late friend and idol Toni Morrison Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.