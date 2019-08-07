Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

Fox: Jussie Smollet gone from ‘Empire,’ character lives on

Defense: Kutcher testimony supports doubt in murder trial

New Michael Moore-backed doc tackles alternative energy

Fox chief says Emmy Awards won’t have a host this year

Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

Taylor Swift to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Fox’s Carlson calls white supremacy ‘a hoax.’

Laverne Cox sees best and worst of times for trans people

HBO drama looks at killings of teens that ignited Gaza war

Oprah Winfrey praises her late friend and idol Toni Morrison

