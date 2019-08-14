Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:17 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Review: Cate Blanchett is fun but ‘Bernadette’ is lacking

Jay-Z defends NFL deal with Roc Nation, talks Kaepernick

Lizzo’s 2-year-old song might still qualify at 2020 Grammys

European theaters mostly wait-and-see on Domingo accusations

Docs: Robert Indiana had $13M in bank as house crumbled

Ski resort loses bid to be dismissed from Paltrow lawsuit

Jets’ Le’Veon Bell wants to be No. 1 on field, in rap game

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ couple plead not guilty to charges

Brian Austin Green would’ve skipped straight ‘90210’ reboot

Review: Tweens invade the raunchy teen comedy in ‘Good Boys’

