Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:46 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

Hemsworth seeks to divorce Cyrus after 7 months of marriage

Brody’s take: Adam Brody dishes on career and his TV habits

Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer make ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Riesterer, wrote Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” dies

Cost of spherical Vegas Strip venue put at $1.2 billion-plus

LA Opera names lawyer to lead Placido Domingo investigation

‘Stranger Things’ fans bring cameras, wallets to Georgia

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Review: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and so has the franchise

Larry King seeks divorce from seventh wife after 22 years

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up