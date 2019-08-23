‘Power’ heads toward its finale, but its influence grows
Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case
Review: Taylor Swift taps into her joyful side with ‘Lover’
Revived ‘Designated Survivor’ shows how TV world has changed
Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert for Ohio shooting
Rolling Stones get name on little Martian rock that rolled
Top publishers sue Audible for copyright infringement
Biggest ever Kentridge show explores Africa’s history
Model became Dior muse by knocking on his door
Cecilia Bartoli talks, again, of US return
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.