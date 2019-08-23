AP Top Entertainment News at 1:20 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Power’ heads toward its finale, but its influence grows Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case Review: Taylor…

‘Power’ heads toward its finale, but its influence grows Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case Review: Taylor Swift taps into her joyful side with ‘Lover’ Revived ‘Designated Survivor’ shows how TV world has changed Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert for Ohio shooting Rolling Stones get name on little Martian rock that rolled Top publishers sue Audible for copyright infringement Biggest ever Kentridge show explores Africa’s history Model became Dior muse by knocking on his door Cecilia Bartoli talks, again, of US return Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.