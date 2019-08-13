AP Top Entertainment News at 9:48 p.m. EDT

Concerts canceled, investigation opened into Placido Domingo AP: Women accuse opera legend Domingo of sexual harassment Rep: K-pop superstar group…

Concerts canceled, investigation opened into Placido Domingo

AP: Women accuse opera legend Domingo of sexual harassment

Rep: K-pop superstar group BTS will take break, but brief

Review: ‘Angry Birds’ can’t fly, but this sequel stays aloft

CBS, Viacom to reunite as media giants bulk up for streaming

Cicely Tyson joins cast of Ava DuVernay series on OWN

‘America’s Got Talent’ dominates the ratings competition

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 5-11

Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny to perform at VMAs

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.