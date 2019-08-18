Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 18, 2019, 12:00 AM

Ending a drought for R-rated comedies, ‘Good Boys’ is No. 1

Planned book by Mark Halperin faces widespread criticism

Experts: Burning Man playa dust not serious health concern

Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, dies at 95

‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ animator Richard Williams has died

LA Opera declines details on Placido Domingo investigation

‘Easy Rider’ star, 1960s swashbuckler Peter Fonda dies at 79

Heather Locklear pleads no contest to fighting with deputies

With glut of festivals, hard to match Woodstock magic

Eataly severs ties with Mario Batali amid misconduct scandal

