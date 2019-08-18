AP Top Entertainment News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

Ending a drought for R-rated comedies, ‘Good Boys’ is No. 1
Planned book by Mark Halperin faces widespread criticism
Experts: Burning Man playa dust not serious health concern
Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, dies at 95
‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ animator Richard Williams has died
LA Opera declines details on Placido Domingo investigation
‘Easy Rider’ star, 1960s swashbuckler Peter Fonda dies at 79
Heather Locklear pleads no contest to fighting with deputies
With glut of festivals, hard to match Woodstock magic
Eataly severs ties with Mario Batali amid misconduct scandal
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.