AP Top Entertainment News at 8:28 p.m. EDT

Katy Perry, others must pay $2.78M for copying song
CBS stands by ‘Bull,’ its star in wake of misconduct claim
Edward Snowden book coming out Sept. 17
Marsden, Heard cast in ‘The Stand’; King to pen last chapter
Chuck Lorre brings his take on immigrant life to TV
Golden Globes group gives $3.8 million in grants
Ninja out: Gaming megastar leaves Twitch for Mixer
The Latest: Jury tells Katy Perry, others to pay $2.78M
A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden, says he tried to avoid fight
Online bidding opens for Elvis Presley items
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.