Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize Meek Mill seeks end to 2007 drug, gun case in…

Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize

Meek Mill seeks end to 2007 drug, gun case in Philadelphia

Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series

Winners of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Fashion’s Isabel Toledo, creator for Michelle Obama, dies

Kimono no more: Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line

Venice Film Festival to host Oscar hopefuls, controversy

Eddie Murphy to host ‘SNL’ for the first time in 35 years

Study finds films lag significantly in Latino representation

Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.