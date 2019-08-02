Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:07 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 2, 2019, 12:00 AM

Rapper A$AP Rocky heading back to US as verdict looms

Series aims to tell wildlife stories from different view

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman urges burglary suspect to surrender

Ariana Grande returns to acting roots in “Kidding”

Eighth and final ‘Homeland’ season to debut February 2020

Lucy Lawless’ love of true crime leads to new TV show

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls

After ‘Bachelorette’ finale, Hannah Brown looks to future

The Latest: A$AP Rocky: Detention was “humbling” experience

Poland’s president OKs seizure of WWII site for new museum

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up