AP Top Entertainment News at 7:07 p.m. EDT

Rapper A$AP Rocky heading back to US as verdict looms
Series aims to tell wildlife stories from different view
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman urges burglary suspect to surrender
Ariana Grande returns to acting roots in “Kidding”
Eighth and final ‘Homeland’ season to debut February 2020
Lucy Lawless’ love of true crime leads to new TV show
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls
After ‘Bachelorette’ finale, Hannah Brown looks to future
The Latest: A$AP Rocky: Detention was “humbling” experience
Poland’s president OKs seizure of WWII site for new museum
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.