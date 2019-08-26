AP Top Entertainment News at 1:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Angel Has Fallen’ tops box office with $21.3 million debut Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex assault case…

‘Angel Has Fallen’ tops box office with $21.3 million debut Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex assault case Jolie shares pride in son Maddox, joining Marvel movie Plácido Domingo gets standing ovation at Salzburg Book tries to show how US democracy hurt Native Americans Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes honeymoon to D23 Fund backed by DiCaprio pledges $5M to Amazon amid fires Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos I recovers after heart surgery Disney teases ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ more at convention Latest: Spider-Man Tom Holland tells fans: ‘I love you 3000’ Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.