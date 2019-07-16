The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending July 14, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. Under Currents by Nora Roberts – 9781250213273 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Backlash by Brad Thor – 9781982104054 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
4. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316419994 – (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes – 9780525619253 – (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Three Women by Lisa Taddeo – 9781451642315 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)
7. Filthy Rich by James Patterson, John Connolly & Tim Malloy – 9780316362450 – (Little, Brown and Company)
8. Justice on Trial by Carrie Severino & Mollie Hemingway – 9781621579847 – (Regnery Publishing)
9. Knife by Jo Nesbø – 9780525655404 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
10. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)
