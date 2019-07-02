The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending June 30, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

Apple Books US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Backlash by Brad Thor – 9781982104054 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Breathless by Helen Hardt – 9781642631357 – (Waterhouse Press)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Lost and Found by Danielle Steel – 9780399179488 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Girl You Lost by Kathryn Croft – 9781910751701 – (Bookouture)

6. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316419994 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Seven Nights of Sin by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

8. Running Blind by Lee Child – 9781440634789 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert – 9780698408326 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow – 9781101200858 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

____

