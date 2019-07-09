AP Top Entertainment News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88
Beyoncé to drop new original song from ‘The Lion King’
Lady Gaga heralds the coming of her makeup line on Amazon
Jay-Z partners with cannabis company as brand strategist
Local permit denied for Woodstock 50 at upstate NY track
AT&T pulls ‘Friends’ from Netflix for its streaming service
Willie Nelson brings Farm Aid 2019 to Wisconsin’s dairy land
EU fines Hello Kitty owner $7 million in antitrust ruling
Long lost WWII-era Soviet songs brought to life in Israel
Illinois cancels band from fair lineup over Confederate flag
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.