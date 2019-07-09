Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88

Beyoncé to drop new original song from ‘The Lion King’

Lady Gaga heralds the coming of her makeup line on Amazon

Jay-Z partners with cannabis company as brand strategist

Local permit denied for Woodstock 50 at upstate NY track

AT&T pulls ‘Friends’ from Netflix for its streaming service

Willie Nelson brings Farm Aid 2019 to Wisconsin’s dairy land

EU fines Hello Kitty owner $7 million in antitrust ruling

Long lost WWII-era Soviet songs brought to life in Israel

Illinois cancels band from fair lineup over Confederate flag

