AP Top Entertainment News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 12:00 am 07/01/2019 12:00am
Academy welcomes 842 new members, half of them women

Creator of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ says it tries to be ’empathic’

ESPN takes a gulp of competitive eater Kobayashi in new film

Kaley Cuoco takes a dramatic turn after ‘Big Bang Theory’

Judge: Andy Warhol didn’t violate Prince picture copyright

Declaration of Independence still inspires activists

Look like a princess: Diana’s workout sweatshirt for sale

LAPD opens internal affairs inquiry in Nipsey Hussle case

Cody Johnson is bridging the Texas-Nashville musical gap

Review: A rich mystery awaits in S.J. Rozan’s ‘Paper Son’

