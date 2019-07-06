AP Top Entertainment News at 9:18 p.m. EDT

Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall Brazilian bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto dies at 88 Scotland…

Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall Brazilian bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto dies at 88 Scotland Yard questioned Kevin Spacey over assault claims Don Was leads Detroit revue celebrating Motown milestone Royal baby Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony Man arrested in Oregon in death of original Mouseketeer Lithuanian couple crowned 'wife carrying' world champions AP gets rare peek behind the curtain at famed Bolshoi Ballet 'The Father' wins Karlovy Vary film fest's top prize TV is over the moon with specials recounting 1969 landing