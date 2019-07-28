Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 5:13 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

‘Lion King’ reigns above box office for second week

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

Actresses of color make equal-pay quest a group effort

Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

Anne Hathaway: ‘Modern Love’ role gave her more compassion

“Transparent” musical finale gives cast a chance to heal

Amazon’s new ‘Making the Cut’ is global in fashion, commerce

Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden

Mary J. Blige to star in first of several “Power” spinoffs

50 Cent: ‘Power’ being overlooked by Emmys is racial

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up