AP Top Entertainment News at 11:02 p.m. EDT

'Game of Thrones' cast talks divisive finale, water bottles Universal to release 2 new films in its 'Halloween' saga Russo brothers field questions from Avengers at Comic-Con Star trio from 'Knots Landing' keep each other in stitches The moon landing was a giant leap for movies, too David Crosby opens up in new documentary 'Remember My Name' As Pam Grier celebrates 70, she finds peace off the grid Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home Idaho music event canceled amid immigration enforcement fear Gina Torres steps into the spotlight with 'Suits' spinoff

‘Game of Thrones’ cast talks divisive finale, water bottles Universal to release 2 new films in its ‘Halloween’ saga Russo brothers field questions from Avengers at Comic-Con Star trio from ‘Knots Landing’ keep each other in stitches The moon landing was a giant leap for movies, too David Crosby opens up in new documentary ‘Remember My Name’ As Pam Grier celebrates 70, she finds peace off the grid Trump says he’s trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home Idaho music event canceled amid immigration enforcement fear Gina Torres steps into the spotlight with ‘Suits’ spinoff Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.