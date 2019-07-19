Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:02 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

‘Game of Thrones’ cast talks divisive finale, water bottles

Universal to release 2 new films in its ‘Halloween’ saga

Russo brothers field questions from Avengers at Comic-Con

Star trio from ‘Knots Landing’ keep each other in stitches

The moon landing was a giant leap for movies, too

David Crosby opens up in new documentary ‘Remember My Name’

As Pam Grier celebrates 70, she finds peace off the grid

Trump says he’s trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home

Idaho music event canceled amid immigration enforcement fear

Gina Torres steps into the spotlight with ‘Suits’ spinoff

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up