AP Top Entertainment News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

There’s no place like home for the ‘The Brady Bunch’ kids Air-board inventor makes it more than halfway across Channel…

There’s no place like home for the ‘The Brady Bunch’ kids Air-board inventor makes it more than halfway across Channel ‘Orange Is the New Black’ offers fans a way to give back Prosecutor: More people could be charged in R. Kelly case Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice Buttigieg: Students should speak out on bias, faults Trump Whitney Museum trustee, tied to tear gas, quits amid protest Mueller hearing reaches just under 13 million viewers SAG Awards shift date, avoid schedule conflict with Grammys Trump lashes out at Sweden after rapper A$AP Rocky charged Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.