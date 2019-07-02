AP Top Entertainment News at 7:31 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 12:00 am 07/02/2019 12:00am
Showtime’s Ailes series has modest start, but it’s early

Nielsen’s top programs for June 24-30

Leonardo DiCaprio helps create new environmental alliance

She said, he said: What’s next with Taylor Swift’s catalog?

Kacey Musgraves’ museum exhibit allows her time to reflect

Review: In ‘Marianne & Leonard,’ a love immortalized in song

Chanel’s new designer, Viard, unveils couture debut in Paris

Patti LaBelle gets her very own street in Philadelphia

A high-voiced rising star at 25

Sundance co-founder gets at least 6 years in sex abuse case

