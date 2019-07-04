AP Top Entertainment News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal Prince Harry, Meghan say they won’t name Archie’s godparents…

TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal Prince Harry, Meghan say they won’t name Archie’s godparents The Maddow question: Should commentators moderate debates? Malaysia ex-PM stepson charged with laundering 1MDB money Dubai’s ruler, estranged wife headed for court clash in UK Essence Festival kicks off ‘party with a purpose’ on July 4 Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Mayim Bialik: Don’t forget the vegans this July 4th Sweden wants to detain rapper A$AP Rocky after street fight British singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.