Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 24, 2019, 12:00 AM

Mueller hearing makes for less than compelling TV drama

HBO chief: Sorry, fans, no ‘Game of Thrones’ do-over

HBO’s ‘Dark Materials,’ ‘Gemstones’ both grapple with faith

Actor Rutger Hauer, of ‘Blade Runner’ fame, has died at 75

Meek Mill’s conviction thrown out, granted new trial

Review: ‘The Great Hack’ explores the dark side of big data

HBO chief skeptical about another ‘Big Little Lies’ season

Bindi Irwin is engaged to marry longtime boyfriend

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby No. 2

Spokesman: Cosby’s insurer settles Janice Dickinson lawsuit

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up