AP Top Entertainment News at 9:59 p.m. EDT

Mueller hearing makes for less than compelling TV drama HBO chief: Sorry, fans, no ‘Game of Thrones’ do-over HBO’s ‘Dark…

Mueller hearing makes for less than compelling TV drama HBO chief: Sorry, fans, no ‘Game of Thrones’ do-over HBO’s ‘Dark Materials,’ ‘Gemstones’ both grapple with faith Actor Rutger Hauer, of ‘Blade Runner’ fame, has died at 75 Meek Mill’s conviction thrown out, granted new trial Review: ‘The Great Hack’ explores the dark side of big data HBO chief skeptical about another ‘Big Little Lies’ season Bindi Irwin is engaged to marry longtime boyfriend Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby No. 2 Spokesman: Cosby’s insurer settles Janice Dickinson lawsuit Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.