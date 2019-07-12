AP Top Entertainment News at 8:23 p.m. EDT

Feds bring new sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly A look at allegations over the years against singer R. Kelly…

Feds bring new sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly A look at allegations over the years against singer R. Kelly Federal prosecutors hit R. Kelly with new criminal charges Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky’s release from jail Collectable sneakers on auction at Sotheby’s in New York Review: Ed Sheeran wins again with new terrain, new friends California exhibit paints Ed Hardy as artist, tattoo pioneer Ed Sheeran confirms he’s married to Cherry Seaborn The moon landing was a giant leap for movies, too Ethiopian Israeli musicians use stage to promote struggles Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.