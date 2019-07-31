Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 31, 2019, 12:00 AM

Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival

Towering Broadway director and producer Hal Prince has died

Mario Lopez walks back remarks on kids and gender identity

Review: A spinoff happily spins its wheels in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Jury gets a glimpse into costs of making a Katy Perry hit

CNN’s Lemon doesn’t back down after Trump criticism

R. Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidence

Bandwagon builds for LGBTQ diversity on children’s TV

Popular YouTube ‘King of Random’ dies in paraglider accident

Meghan launching clothing line for UK women’s charity

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up