AP Top Entertainment News at 6:40 p.m. EDT

‘The Lion King’ rules and ‘Endgame’ scores all-time record
‘Avengers: Endgame’ has passed ‘Avatar’ as biggest film ever
Prince George turning 6 as UK palace releases new photos
1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87
Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel’s Phase 4
Ali called Marvel about ‘Blade’ after ‘Green Book’ win
The Latest: Marvel boss says Mahershala Ali is ‘Blade’
Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case
Dispute pulls CBS off the air for DirecTV customers
Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.