AP Top Entertainment News at 6:40 p.m. EDT

'The Lion King' rules and 'Endgame' scores all-time record 'Avengers: Endgame' has passed 'Avatar' as biggest film ever Prince George turning 6 as UK palace releases new photos 1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87 Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4 Ali called Marvel about 'Blade' after 'Green Book' win The Latest: Marvel boss says Mahershala Ali is 'Blade' Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case Dispute pulls CBS off the air for DirecTV customers Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92

‘The Lion King’ rules and ‘Endgame’ scores all-time record ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has passed ‘Avatar’ as biggest film ever Prince George turning 6 as UK palace releases new photos 1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87 Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel’s Phase 4 Ali called Marvel about ‘Blade’ after ‘Green Book’ win The Latest: Marvel boss says Mahershala Ali is ‘Blade’ Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case Dispute pulls CBS off the air for DirecTV customers Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.