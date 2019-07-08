AP Top Entertainment News at 8:23 p.m. EDT

Man who says Spacey groped him invokes right not to testify
Freeform supports Halle Bailey’s Ariel casting amid backlash
Film Review: In ‘Stuber,’ a buddy comedy runs on fumes
Comedian Tracy Morgan hosts The ESPYS to help fight cancer
Trump ramping up criticisms of Fox, usually a friendly venue
Review: A lovely, bittersweet family story in ‘The Farewell’
Alaska Native girl leads animated kids TV show in US first
Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew laid to rest
Review: ‘Last Witnesses’ offers children’s memories of WWII
Review: Super sleuth Harry Hole at his sharpest in ‘Knife’
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.