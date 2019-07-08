Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:23 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

Man who says Spacey groped him invokes right not to testify

Freeform supports Halle Bailey’s Ariel casting amid backlash

Film Review: In ‘Stuber,’ a buddy comedy runs on fumes

Comedian Tracy Morgan hosts The ESPYS to help fight cancer

Trump ramping up criticisms of Fox, usually a friendly venue

Review: A lovely, bittersweet family story in ‘The Farewell’

Alaska Native girl leads animated kids TV show in US first

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew laid to rest

Review: ‘Last Witnesses’ offers children’s memories of WWII

Review: Super sleuth Harry Hole at his sharpest in ‘Knife’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up