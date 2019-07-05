Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:18 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

AP gets rare peek behind the curtain at famed Bolshoi Ballet

TV is over the moon with specials recounting 1969 landing

Marvel’s first openly trans actor calls for more portrayals

Kane Brown dedicates song ‘Homesick’ to military families

TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal

Jay-Z’s companies sue NYC licensing company for fraud

Prince Harry, Meghan say they won’t name Archie’s godparents

The Maddow question: Should commentators moderate debates?

Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor

Correction: Fashion-Royal Websites story

