AP Top Entertainment News at 9:19 p.m. EDT

Scarlett Johansson: Comments on diversity were misconstrued Oprah Winfrey visits Maui Humane Society following wildfire ‘Spider-Man’ does victory lap over…

Scarlett Johansson: Comments on diversity were misconstrued Oprah Winfrey visits Maui Humane Society following wildfire ‘Spider-Man’ does victory lap over ‘Crawl,’ ‘Stuber’ Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin CBS News takes some chances with new anchor, Norah O’Donnell No lights, big city: Power outage KOs Broadway, Times Square Funeral held for Beth Chapman of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Film airing on PBS recalls city’s dark deportation history Soccer player celebrates World Cup win with dance from J. Lo Feds bring new sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.