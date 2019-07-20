AP Top Entertainment News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4 The Latest: Marvel boss says Mahershala Ali is 'Blade' Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case Dispute pulls CBS off the air for DirecTV customers Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92 Artists withdraw from NYC museum show over tear gas link 'Game of Thrones' cast talks divisive finale, water bottles Universal to release 2 new films in its 'Halloween' saga Trump's bail offer for jailed rapper rings hollow in Sweden Russo brothers field questions from Avengers at Comic-Con

Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel’s Phase 4 The Latest: Marvel boss says Mahershala Ali is ‘Blade’ Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case Dispute pulls CBS off the air for DirecTV customers Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92 Artists withdraw from NYC museum show over tear gas link ‘Game of Thrones’ cast talks divisive finale, water bottles Universal to release 2 new films in its ‘Halloween’ saga Trump’s bail offer for jailed rapper rings hollow in Sweden Russo brothers field questions from Avengers at Comic-Con Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.