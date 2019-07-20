Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 20, 2019, 12:00 AM

Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel’s Phase 4

The Latest: Marvel boss says Mahershala Ali is ‘Blade’

Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case

Dispute pulls CBS off the air for DirecTV customers

Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92

Artists withdraw from NYC museum show over tear gas link

‘Game of Thrones’ cast talks divisive finale, water bottles

Universal to release 2 new films in its ‘Halloween’ saga

Trump’s bail offer for jailed rapper rings hollow in Sweden

Russo brothers field questions from Avengers at Comic-Con

