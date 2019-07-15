AP Top Entertainment News at 9:15 p.m. EDT

Austin Butler to star as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic Young ‘Lion King’ actors had Beyoncé-size shoes to fill Diddy’s…

Austin Butler to star as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic Young ‘Lion King’ actors had Beyoncé-size shoes to fill Diddy’s ‘Making the Band’ officially coming back to TV Australian model sentenced for airline flight disturbance Fox 2000 chief joins Sony after being jettisoned by Disney State investigating Wally Lamb’s inmate writing program Oliver Stone writing memoir, scheduled for 2020 Sen. Chris Murphy writing book on gun violence Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted Scarlett Johansson: Comments on diversity were misconstrued Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.