Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:15 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

Austin Butler to star as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic

Young ‘Lion King’ actors had Beyoncé-size shoes to fill

Diddy’s ‘Making the Band’ officially coming back to TV

Australian model sentenced for airline flight disturbance

Fox 2000 chief joins Sony after being jettisoned by Disney

State investigating Wally Lamb’s inmate writing program

Oliver Stone writing memoir, scheduled for 2020

Sen. Chris Murphy writing book on gun violence

Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted

Scarlett Johansson: Comments on diversity were misconstrued

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up