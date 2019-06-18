The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending June 16, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. The Other Wife by Michael Robotham- 9780751562835 – (Little, Brown Book…

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Other Wife by Michael Robotham- 9780751562835 – (Little, Brown Book Group)

2. Tom Clancy Enemy Contact by Mike Maden – 9780525541714 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Dirty Money by Denise Grover Swank – No ISBN Available – (DGS)

5. Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133503 – (Atria Books)

6. The Oracle by Clive Cussler & Robin Burcell – 9780525539629 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert – 9780698408326 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Echelon by Jillian Dodd – 9781946793492 – (Jillian Dodd Inc.)

9. Unsolved by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316419840 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

