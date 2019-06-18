202
Former Hearst CEO Frank Bennack writing memoir

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 6:19 am 06/18/2019 06:19am
FILE - In this Friday. Aug. 6, 1999, file photo, Frank A. Bennack, President and CEO of the Hearst Corp., center, announces to the staff of the San Francisco Examiner that the Hearst Corp., publisher of the afternoon Examiner, has bought the San Francisco Chronicle in San Francisco. Former Hearst CEO Bennack is working on a memoir: Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday, June 18, 2019, that Bennack’s “Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life,” will come out in October 2019. (Katy Raddatz/The San Francisco Examiner via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Hearst CEO Frank Bennack is working on a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Bennack’s “Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life” will come out in October. According to the publisher, Bennack will share “insider anecdotes” and “hard-won lessons” as he remembers his long reign at Hearst, where he served at CEO for more than 25 years. Bennack, who stepped down in 2013, still serves as Hearst’s executive vice chairman. He said in a statement that his book was about “the value of values,” personal and professional.

Bennack, 86, presided over a time of expansion and diversification at Hearst, investing in ESPN and other television channels and helping launch O, The Oprah Magazine and HGTV Magazine.

