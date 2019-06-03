Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 9-15 June 9: Comedian Jackie Mason is 91. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 72. Actor Michael J. Fox is 58. Actor Johnny Depp is 56. Actress…

June 9: Comedian Jackie Mason is 91. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 72. Actor Michael J. Fox is 58. Actor Johnny Depp is 56. Actress Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ”ER”) is 55. Singer-actress Tamela Mann (“Meet the Browns,” ”Medea” films) is 53. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 52. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 52. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 49. Actress Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 46. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 44. Actress Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 41. Actress Natalie Portman is 38. Actress Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” ”Arrested Development”) is 31. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 27.

June 10: Actress Alexandra Stewart (“Under the Cherry Moon”) is 80. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 78. Actor Frankie Faison (“The Village,” ”The Wire”) is 70. Actor Andrew Stevens (“Dallas”) is 64. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 58. Singer Maxi Priest is 58. Actress Gina Gershon is 57. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 56. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan) is 55. Actress Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 55. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 54. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 54. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 52. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 52. Rapper The D.O.C. is 51. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 49. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 48. Singer Faith Evans is 46. Actor Hugh Dancy is 44. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 41. Actor DJ Qualls (“Memphis Beat,” ”Hustle and Flow”) is 41. Actor Shane West (“ER,” ”Now and Again”) is 41. Country singer Lee Brice is 40. Singer Hoku is 38. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 37. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 34. Actor Titus Makin (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 30. Actor Tristin Mays (2018’s “MacGyver,” ”The Vampire Diaries”) is 29. Actress Eden McCoy (“General Hospital”) is 16.

June 11: Comedian Johnny Brown (“Laugh-In”) is 82. Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 79. Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 75. Actress Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) is 74. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 70. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 67. Actor Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”) is 66. Actor Hugh Laurie (“House”) is 60. Talk-show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) is 59. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose is 56. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 53. Country singer Bruce Robison is 53. Actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is 50. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 50. Actor Lenny Jacobson (“Nurse Jackie”) is 45. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 43. Actor Joshua Jackson (“Fringe,” ”Dawson’s Creek”) is 41. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 33.

June 12: Jazz musician Chick Corea is 78. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 78. Singer Len Barry is 77. Actress Sonia Manzano (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 69. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 68. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 67. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 66. Actor Timothy Busfield is 62. Singer Meredith Brooks is 61. Actress Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” ”Three’s Company”) is 61. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 60. Actor John Enos (“Days of Our Lives,” ”Young and the Restless”) is 57. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 57. Actor Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) is 57. Actor Eamonn Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ”Cadillac Records”) is 57. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 50. Actor Rick Hoffman (“Suits”) is 49. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 47. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 45. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 42. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 41. Singer Robyn is 40. Country singer Chris Young is 34. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 33.

June 13: Actor Bob McGrath (“Sesame Street”) is 87. Magician Siegfried of Siegfried and Roy is 80. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 76. Singer Dennis Locorriere of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show is 70. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia”) is 68. Actor Richard Thomas is 68. Comedian Tim Allen is 66. Actress Ally Sheedy is 57. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 57. Bassist Paul deLisle of Smash Mouth is 56. Singer David Gray is 51. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 51. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 50. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 50. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 49. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 45. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ”That Thing You Do!”) is 41. Actor Chris Evans (“The Fantastic Four”) is 38. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 34. Actress Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 33. Actresses Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 33. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass” films) is 29.

June 14: Actress Marla Gibbs is 88. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 74. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 73. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 72. Drummer Alan White of Yes is 70. Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on “Laverne and Shirley”) is 67. Actor Will Patton is 65. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 60. Singer Boy George is 58. Actress Traylor Howard (“Monk,” ”Two Guys and a Girl”) is 53. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 51. Actor Stephen Wallem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”) is 42. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) is 41. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ”Guiding Light”) is 37. Actor J.R. Martinez (“All My Children”) is 36. Actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 31. Actress Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 30. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 28. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 27.

June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 85. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 73. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” ”Shakespeare in Love”) is 70. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 70. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 68. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 65. Actor Jim Belushi is 65. Actress Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 64. Actress Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 64. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 62. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 56. Actress Helen Hunt is 56. Actress Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 55. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 55. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 53. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 53. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 50. Actress Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 49. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 48. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 47. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 46. Actress Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 44. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 43. Former child actor Christopher Castle (“Step By Step,” ”Beethoven” films) is 39. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 38. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 35. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 29.

