202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 12:00 am 06/15/2019 12:00am
Share

New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere

OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do’

“Romeo and Juliet” director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96

‘Gosh!’ Cult comedy ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ turns 15

Democratic contenders bash Fox News on Fox News

Taylor Swift makes surprise performance at gay bar Stonewall

Madonna offers a needy, trying-too-hard mess of an album

Aniston to Sandler before kissing scenes: ‘Oil up the beard’

Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over abortion law

Versace to Emporio: Men’s looks shine, literally, in Milan

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!