202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:38 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 12:00 am 06/26/2019 12:00am
Share

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ co-star Beth Chapman dies at 51

Britney Spears’ conservatorship sues blogger for defamation

Kim Kardashian West faces backlash over Kimono shapewear

Technical snafu interrupts NBC’s first presidential debate

Review: ‘Yesterday’ takes a great idea, adds too much sugar

At 50, Watts relishes in a plethora of rich roles

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s request to toss groping case is denied

Monroe statue theft suspect previously took ax to Trump star

Desus & Mero shake up the late-night talk show universe

Alleged sex tape in R. Kelly case turned over to defense

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!