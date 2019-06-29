AP Top Entertainment News at 8:50 p.m. EDT

Putin says liberalism ‘eating itself,’ migrant influx wrong Florence Pugh goes down a dark rabbit hole in ‘Midsommar’ Elton John blasts Putin for saying liberalism is ‘obsolete’ Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to…
Putin says liberalism ‘eating itself,’ migrant influx wrong
Florence Pugh goes down a dark rabbit hole in ‘Midsommar’
Elton John blasts Putin for saying liberalism is ‘obsolete’
Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to Italy
Round 2 of Democratic debate is party’s most-watched ever
Burning man OK with attendance cap; will fight searches
Carmen Electra, others sue clubs for using images in ads
Big music fest abruptly ended over security, fraud suspicion
AP PHOTOS: Spanish town hosts annual wine battle
Man from ‘Meet the Putmans’ found not guilty of gun crimes
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.