202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 12:00 am 06/17/2019 12:00am
Share

The Rock and other stars promote positivity at MTV awards

Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ visits London, gets silly in Paris

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

‘Emanuel’ explores life after tragic church shooting

Taylor Swift’s new video features Ellen, RuPaul and more

‘Greening of America’ author Charles Reich dead at 91

Another “Empire” actor arrested, but on traffic offense

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says he has throat cancer

Shania Twain set to party again in Vegas with new residency

Alan Brinkley, scholar of liberalism, dead at 70

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!