AP Top Entertainment News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

The Rock and other stars promote positivity at MTV awards Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ visits London, gets silly in Paris Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95 ‘Emanuel’ explores life after tragic church shooting…
The Rock and other stars promote positivity at MTV awards
Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ visits London, gets silly in Paris
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
‘Emanuel’ explores life after tragic church shooting
Taylor Swift’s new video features Ellen, RuPaul and more
‘Greening of America’ author Charles Reich dead at 91
Another “Empire” actor arrested, but on traffic offense
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says he has throat cancer
Shania Twain set to party again in Vegas with new residency
Alan Brinkley, scholar of liberalism, dead at 70
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.