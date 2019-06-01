202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:31 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 1, 2019 12:00 am 06/01/2019 12:00am
Share

A singer goes missing in China’s effort to erase Tiananmen

Pioneering psychedelic rocker Roky Erickson dies at 71

Prosecutor shifts Smollett recusal reasons, releases files

Taylor Swift asks Tennessee senator to support Equality Act

Inflatable ‘Tank Man’ in Taiwan marks Tiananmen protests

House used in ‘Sopranos’ TV series on the market

Elton John objects to ‘Rocketman’ scene deletions in Russia

Waithe wishes she’d done more on ‘Chi’ misconduct reports

Celebrities branch out with podcasts of their own

Antonio Banderas grateful for a later-in-life Cannes award

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!