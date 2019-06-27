202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:47 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 12:00 am 06/27/2019 12:00am
Share

Witness says ‘snitching’ talk preceded Nipsey Hussle killing

‘One Day At a Time’ rescued from cancellation by Pop TV

First 2020 campaign debate draws healthy 15 million viewers

Elba says race talk around Bond casting disappointing

Steph Curry makes faithful moves through production company

Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie will visit South Africa

Review: ‘Midsommar’ is a disturbing, enthralling trip

College music department resurrects long-lost funk music

Man sues Kevin Spacey over alleged groping at island bar

Photo of Salvadoran refugees shows power of still images

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!