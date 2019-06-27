AP Top Entertainment News at 8:47 p.m. EDT

Witness says ‘snitching’ talk preceded Nipsey Hussle killing ‘One Day At a Time’ rescued from cancellation by Pop TV First 2020 campaign debate draws healthy 15 million viewers Elba says race talk around Bond casting…
Witness says ‘snitching’ talk preceded Nipsey Hussle killing
‘One Day At a Time’ rescued from cancellation by Pop TV
First 2020 campaign debate draws healthy 15 million viewers
Elba says race talk around Bond casting disappointing
Steph Curry makes faithful moves through production company
Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie will visit South Africa
Review: ‘Midsommar’ is a disturbing, enthralling trip
College music department resurrects long-lost funk music
Man sues Kevin Spacey over alleged groping at island bar
Photo of Salvadoran refugees shows power of still images
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.