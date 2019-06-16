AP Top Entertainment News at 3:17 p.m. EDT

Franchise fatigue continues with ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Shaft’ New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere OJ Simpson posts video to announce official Twitter account Rapper T.I. and Atlanta church work to end…
Franchise fatigue continues with ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Shaft’
New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere
OJ Simpson posts video to announce official Twitter account
Rapper T.I. and Atlanta church work to end mass imprisonment
“Romeo and Juliet” director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
‘Gosh!’ Cult comedy ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ turns 15
Democratic contenders bash Fox News on Fox News
Taylor Swift makes surprise performance at gay bar Stonewall
Madonna offers a needy, trying-too-hard mess of an album
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.