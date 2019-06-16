AP Top Entertainment News at 3:17 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 12:00 am 06/16/2019 12:00am
Franchise fatigue continues with ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Shaft’

New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere

OJ Simpson posts video to announce official Twitter account

Rapper T.I. and Atlanta church work to end mass imprisonment

“Romeo and Juliet” director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96

Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie

‘Gosh!’ Cult comedy ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ turns 15

Democratic contenders bash Fox News on Fox News

Taylor Swift makes surprise performance at gay bar Stonewall

Madonna offers a needy, trying-too-hard mess of an album

Entertainment News
