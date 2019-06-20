AP Top Entertainment News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

‘Wild Rose’ heralds arrival of rising star Jessie Buckley Stars put on tribute for late Karl Lagerfeld in Paris Russell says Abrams’ new ‘Star Wars’ script made her cry ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Holzhauer a winner in…
‘Wild Rose’ heralds arrival of rising star Jessie Buckley
Stars put on tribute for late Karl Lagerfeld in Paris
Russell says Abrams’ new ‘Star Wars’ script made her cry
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Holzhauer a winner in TV ratings, too
Trump moving beyond his media base for interviews
Review: Look out, Buzz. There’s another good toy movie out
After a 50-year wait, ‘Stonewall’ opera was written in weeks
Michelle Obama portrait artist unveils mural of Philly teen
Unheard song from Queen frontman Freddie Mercury released
Duke and Duchess of Sussex to start new foundation
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.