202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 12:00 am 06/11/2019 12:00am
Share

Enemy of the people? CNN’s Acosta defends press, and himself

Q&A: Coffee with Bill Murray and Jim Jarmusch

Race, power, drive: Elaine Welteroth shares all in new book

Singer Steve Lawrence says he has Alzheimer’s disease

Ratings show no need to worry about HBO post-‘Thrones’

Linda Fairstein condemns Netflix series on Central Park Five

Film academy sets 2021, 2022 Oscars date for late February

John Legend on abortion law boycotts: ‘Money talks’

Romeo Santos on upcoming MetLife show: ‘It’s a blessing’

Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!