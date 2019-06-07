202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:09 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 12:00 am 06/07/2019 12:00am
Share

Adam Scott relishes putting women first in ‘Big Little Lies’

Judge: Spacey accuser’s phone must be turned over to defense

Publisher drops Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein

Michael B. Jordan presents Central Park 5 with courage award

‘The Buffalo Hunt’ seeks to show tribe in a new light

Tony Awards host James Corden hopes audience will find ‘joy’

Julia Roberts, Spike Lee toast Denzel Washington at event

Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to ‘shut it down’ in Georgia

Met Opera ‘Damnation’ revival becomes concert performances

Venezuelan ska band leaves crisis-hit country for US tour

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!