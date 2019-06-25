AP Top Entertainment News at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary Trump opponents turn the Mueller report into an art form Fox’s Hannity, Carlson enjoy Trump rally ratings bonanza Review: In latest ‘Annabelle,’ a babysitting gig goes…
Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary
Trump opponents turn the Mueller report into an art form
Fox’s Hannity, Carlson enjoy Trump rally ratings bonanza
Review: In latest ‘Annabelle,’ a babysitting gig goes awry
Justice Department: Omarosa didn’t file financial disclosure
Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges in strip club brawl
Jury weighs discrimination case of renowned California chef
Alcoholics Anonymous’ ‘Big Book’ collection up for auction
McConnell pledges vote on 9/11 bill after Stewart criticism
High stakes for NBC News ahead of 2-night Democratic debate
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.