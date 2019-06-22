202
AP Top Entertainment News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 22, 2019 12:00 am 06/22/2019 12:00am
Screenwriters can play key role in gender parity, actors say

10 troubled, triumphant years for the Michael Jackson estate

‘Michael Jackson drug’ still prompts curiosity from patients

Jagger appears healthy as Rolling Stones rock Soldier Field

Elliot Roberts dies; manager for Neil Young, Joni Mitchell

Woody Guthrie’s children named Mermaid Parade king and queen

Tom Petty estate, Soundgarden among those suing record label

10 years later, a look at people surrounding Michael Jackson

LGBTQ news coverage still evolving 50 years after Stonewall

The Latest: Scamp the Tramp wins California Ugly Dog Contest

