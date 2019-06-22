AP Top Entertainment News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

Screenwriters can play key role in gender parity, actors say 10 troubled, triumphant years for the Michael Jackson estate ‘Michael Jackson drug’ still prompts curiosity from patients Jagger appears healthy as Rolling Stones rock Soldier…
Screenwriters can play key role in gender parity, actors say
10 troubled, triumphant years for the Michael Jackson estate
‘Michael Jackson drug’ still prompts curiosity from patients
Jagger appears healthy as Rolling Stones rock Soldier Field
Elliot Roberts dies; manager for Neil Young, Joni Mitchell
Woody Guthrie’s children named Mermaid Parade king and queen
Tom Petty estate, Soundgarden among those suing record label
10 years later, a look at people surrounding Michael Jackson
LGBTQ news coverage still evolving 50 years after Stonewall
The Latest: Scamp the Tramp wins California Ugly Dog Contest
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.