AP Top Entertainment News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Police release more than 1,000 files from Smollett probe Lithgow, Bening and more stars perform Mueller report Bounty hunter’s wife remains in coma in Honolulu hospital Viola Davis determined to go above and beyond on…
Police release more than 1,000 files from Smollett probe
Lithgow, Bening and more stars perform Mueller report
Bounty hunter’s wife remains in coma in Honolulu hospital
Viola Davis determined to go above and beyond on diversity
‘True Justice’ explores lawyer who defends death row inmates
‘Jeopardy!’ champ out of debut World Series of Poker event
Mouse that roared: Disney characters win local union shakeup
Warner Bros. names BBC’s Ann Sarnoff as its new CEO
Review: Sail away with the must-see documentary ‘Maiden’
Lawyer: Gooding Jr.’s accuser ‘troubled,’ groping case bogus
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.